Model Sara Davidson published a photo in a Bikini without retouching

Instagram has become the tool of communication you use, film stars, politicians and models Generally known to show people in the network-the-scenes of his work, but also take advantage of the veil of secrecy over her private life. Often photos in the Instagram perfectly and look like from the catalogues, or advertising. With zakłamywaniem reality in social networks, she decided to fight photo model Sara Davidson from Melbourne.

Sarah in Instagram published an interesting overview of the photos. To all model the same bathing suit wore. On the first woman at the Pool, showing off her incredibly slender Silhouette. On the following sitting on the grass, on his belly with a small wrinkle effect. “As I sometimes swimwear and so, as usual, in a bathing suit, look look” – under the photos of Sarah records.

The model followed by almost 70 thousand. Users in Instagram. “Thank you for the true,” “I love this message. Forward, girls,” “Absolutely love it. In both games, you look great”, “you still look good”, “We need more women like you” – users of social networks commented.

Gallery:

