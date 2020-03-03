Rashid Khan: Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan On Pakistan Women Vs Thailand Women T20 (PAK W vs TL W T20I World Cup) | rain match halted on the field so snort flashed the Thailand player, Rashid Khan snapped – I they Fan become

Thailand against Pakistan in 20 overs 3 wickets at the loss of 150 scored, it T-20 in his biggest score

The first World Cup game, Thailand team of their three league against Real Sociedad, against Pakistan match due to rain cancellation

Mar 03, 2020, 05:06 PM IST

Game desk. Women T-20 World Cup in Thailand and Pakistan on Tuesday in Sydney-up combat due to rain cancelled. Both teams in the A-A points. This match in Thailand is not just your batting from everybody announced plans on Thursday, but the players of the dance also everyone won the hearts. The ICC said on Twitter It Video Share is done, in which Thailand some of the players on the field dancing are. Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan also the ICC this tweet on responding written – I now the Thailand team of fan has to be.

During the rain delay, Thailand kept the fans entertained on the big screen with an impromptu dance-off 🕺 Thank you for being part of #TheBigDance!#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/0wx0Nbzxuy — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 3, 2020

The first time the World Cup taking part in the Thailand team before your all 3 in the group against the necklace had been. This match before the tournament in his worst score 82 runs, which was He against South Africa had made. But against Pakistan Thailand his bat to everyone affected. This team has 20 overs by 3 wickets at the loss of 150 scored. This T-20 cricket in his biggest score. Before Thailand last year by the Netherlands against the 8-wicket loss at the 133 were scored.

Thailand’s openers the tournament’s second-largest partnership of

Against Pakistan than want and the much of the couple’s first wicket for 93 runs pairs. This tournament openers in the middle of the second biggest partnership was. Want the 56 and much has 44 runs scored.