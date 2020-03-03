Repelled Hijab. The storm photos in Bikini – o2

Rahaf Mohammed Al-Qunun has the photos “before” and “after” in your account on Twitter. Photos of “up to”, wearing a head scarf, and the next is posing in Bikini on the beach. This triggered a wave of criticism in relation to young people.

Arabia a teenager, criticized, nikabu Girls have a signature under the photos:

the biggest change in my life … forced to wear black sheets and control the men to be free to be a woman.

Such “exchange” is not liked, but some just. Under a teenager, there were a lot of angry comments.

The conservative from Saudi Arabia condemned the teenager for the “naked” and criticize started their decision. A Person wrote:

I checked your previous posts, and I learned that you received all this glory, because Hijab is refused, and start to dress up exactly as in the second picture.

Other Internet users congratulated them on the beginning of a new life. Commented that “looks great”, and that showed great courage.