Rihanna swims in the Pool in a very small Bikini! Back bought several sizes?! See!









Author: ANGELA WEISS / AFP / EAST NEWS

Rihanna sings well, and supports a friend. Or a new drive, riri, consisting of closer and closer?





Rihanna loves to seduce her Fans. The singer showed again and again, already out in the open clothes, shows quite a lot of body. This time presented itself in the Pool, dressed in a Bikini, probably from the time, as they seem to be the size of a little less than a bust of the star in these photos, hold the “trójkącikach” only on the word of honor…

Rihanna his musical career has certainly costumes a good voice and catchy collection, but largely also – do not be fooled – on epatowaniu body in sexy. And I must admit that in this very consistently!

Riri, of with in Instagram photos, for example, on the beach or by the Pool, on vacation in your own Barbados, whether at the local carnival. Word her Fans feel pampered.

Rihanna in an OLD Bikini?

Rihanna increased a while ago, pretty clearly. In connection with nabraniem on kilos of that again, there are rumors about the pregnancy of riri, consisting. But it seems that it is not a question of the increase of the family, and the fact that the star… love to be fattened!

Luckily, the artist is not troubled by changing the size and still delights us with her sexy photos. After all, now lover’s body even more!

Rihanna put it on Instagram hot photos. This time we can admire floating in the Pool. The artist is wearing a really scanty dark Bikini. Swimsuit seems to be a little too small – trójkąciki bra barely cover the chest. Really Rihanna przyoszczędziła on the costume and dabbed the old?! If your account balance, this means that the Bikini is not a SCARCE object, what we see on this – how sexy, but – photos! 😉

Rihanna apologizes to family and friends! “Last year was overwhelming”!



