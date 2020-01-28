Sandra Kubicka in a Bikini on the beach in 2020

Sandra Kubicka is one of the most popular Polish models. Your career is developing by leaps and bounds, and today the 24-year-old can boast of a sufficiently large number of Skins, and meeting. Worked, in particular, with such protocols, such as Cosmopolitan, Glamour, InStyle, Maxim whether Fashion Magazine. In 2017, found himself in the issue Playboyand the monthly magazine Maxim incorporated in the list of the 100 sexiest Server in America. Sandra in August, she is engaged with Kaio Alvesem Goncalvesemafter only 7 months of relationship! The couple plans to marry in July, and the model is already preparing for this special celebration. Sandra takes care of her figure, quite a fight, and compliance with the assigned diet. Recently shared with Fans a photo in a Bikini, showing your slim figure perfectly. Is an excellent proof that every dress look beautiful!

What is happening in your life emotionally? Here’s your horoscope is Love in March!

Sandra Kubicka in Bikinis on the beach in Mexico

Sandra Kubicka recently spent a few days in Mexico. Stern, in spite of the preparation for the loud wedding, which, apparently, will take up to three days, travels around the world in the professional tasks. The model takes part in many campaigns, and, more recently, participated in the meetings at the Paradise-like beaches. On this occasion, photo praised in a trendy grey Bikini in wężowy pattern. Attention attracts not only stylish swimsuit, but, above all, a great Silhouette dress! What is the secret of your slim figure? The model due to problems with health, you have to abstain for a couple of months of Training, but is currently back in shape. Your favorite Form of exercise is Training in the gym with the use of dumbbells or goods. Sandra stresses that cook attempt to eat healthy foods, and the dishes at home. Also every morning drink the juice from the celery, the with an improved metabolism and provides the body with many nutrients. I must admit that the bride-to-be in tip-Top shape!