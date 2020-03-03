BSF Constable Result 2019: border security force has in the month of July Constable (Tradesman) positions held for Phase 1 of the exam result release is made. This is the result you BSF of oil website, bsf.nic.in or below direct link by clicking on the you can see. This exam conducted from 1 July to 31 December 2019 was.

Applicants who take this exam have passed them now Phase 2 Written Exam for September 1 will be present. Phase 2 exam OMR sheet will be based. This exam admit cards soon as the BSF of the oil released on the website can be given. Applicants who admit card not issued, but he Phase 1 pass the test can she even direct venue arrived at. Venue the applicants on all your original documents ranging reach will be.

Delhi applicants of the second phase of the examination for the KAMRA Institute of Information Technology, Sohna Road, Gurgaon reach will be. Exam conducted in the morning from 10 am to twelve noon to be so qualified applicants in the morning to 7 pm Venue to arrive at the stated. While other states of the applicants of the exam venue their result as well as has been.

BSF Constable Tradesman Result 2019 Click to view

