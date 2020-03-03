Sarkari Result Bihar Vidhan Sabha Sachivalaya Final Result Available Know More Details – Bihar Vidhan Sabha Result: exam results released, such as check

Bihar Vidhan Sabha PA/Stenographer Result 2019 : Bihar Assembly Secretariat by the stenographers, PA for the recruitment test final result are declared are given. The final result now on official website i.e. vidhansabha.bih.nic.in on are available.

Candidate which exam to present were they on the official website can be and the results can look online. Let me tell you that the stenographer recruitment exam for the 25 February to 01 March, 2019 held between there. Which this test is successful, they then typing test which May 21, 2019 the enlisted was, therein present. Tell note that the selection of candidates for Skill Test on the basis of have been. Now the candidates who pass this test Are They on September 20, 2019, the document verification process in the Join.

How to see your result…

Step 1: First the official website i.e. vidhansabha.bih.nic.in on the visit.

Step 2: after that “Bihar Assembly Secretariat 03/2018 the final result 2019”, click on the link.

Step 3: Now related click on the link.

Step 4 on your front a result will open.

Step 5: for further reference please download.

To view the results click here…(stenographer, PA)

