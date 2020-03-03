Shefali Verma is close to creating history for India and scoring runs fiercely in ICC womens t20 world cup 2020

New Delhi, gene. ICC womens t20 world cup 2020: Indian women cricket team in T 20 World Cup semi-final has reached where her face from the England team will be. The team in this achievement to all the players contribute, but the batting of the way of the fearless batter Shefali Verma, of the is exactly no other batsman on the Indian side is not found. Team almost every win in Shefali the role of a only wicket-taking bowler like that. In this tournament so far on the Indian side is that most run make player and two-time player of the match titles win are done. Four games two times in these titles, winning these proves that this batter in something so special.

Now India semi-final match against England to play and this match in a good shift Shefali a certain stage reached May. Four matches so far in the 161 run make Shefali women T-20 World Cup of a season in India from the side of the highest scoring make the player become can. Shefali to have this video to gain the best chance and style in the batting are there so that they make it possible also make sure.

India from the side of the women’s T 20 World Cup of a season in the most run-making record having won the name of, who in the year 2014 in the 208 were scored. Subsequently, in this case the second number, hence the mouthful and then a third location on the memory Montana are. While Shefali fourth place. Having won to break the record of Shefali the 48 runs needed.

India from the side of the women T-20 World Cup in the most runs that make up the player

Having won the – 208 (2014)

Hence mouthful – 183 (2018)

Memory Monte – 178 (2018)

Shefali Verma – 161 (2020)*

Shefali Verma has so far played four league matches in 29,39,46,47-run innings is. She twice half-century of extremely close come out to be tagged. Now the semi-finals in the Indian women’s team to their big expectations and their bat goes so India’s hopes will be increased.

Posted By: Sanjay Savern

Download awakening app and news world all the news with and get job alerts, jokes, shayari, radio, and other service