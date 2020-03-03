Sooryavanshi trailer creates history $ 42 million views in 24 hours. Akshay Kumar thanks fans also Ajay Devgn Ranveer Singh in the movie.

New Delhi, gene. Akshay Kumar to shoot the sun and 2020, the most awaited movies of the list and now the trailer met the response from this point on the seal, it was thought that the sun’s Renewable of He what eagerly waiting for. In 24 hours the social media platforms met on the reaction of course is that people post just about this broken lie.

Akshay Kumar tweets according to the information given. Tweets with renewable by video Stock do we do, where we told that the trailer 42 million i.e. 4 crore 20 million, a figure of 24 hours for this contact. Renewable the trailer to the tremendous response to give to the players thank you, too.

The sun of the trailer on Monday, was released. For that in Mumbai, an event is kept, in which Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, so I joined too. These two, The Sun and a special mirror.

Suryavanshi Rohit Shetty coop universe is the sequel to the. Before she Singham and Simba range came. Singham series of two movies tired of they. The franchises of the hero, Devgan Ajay are. Simba the beginning of Rohit has Ranveer Singh, With, of.

The sun through Rohit and Akshay for the first time with come. The movie, Akshay’s character ATS commander heroic The Sun, which terrorism fight. In the movie Katrina Kaif the female lead in the movie ” roll they. Katrina, Akshay’s character’s wife Christians.

March 24, release get the sun this year, Akshay’s first film will be. It’s the movie’s first Eid release was happening, but Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali inshallah because on Tuesday for the release purpose given. However, later Salman and Bhansali inshallah bad delusional.

Posted by: Manoj Vashisth

Download awakening app News World News and job alerts, jokes, shayari, Radio, other service