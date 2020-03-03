sooryavanshi trailer launch event: ‘The Sun’: Ranveer Singh – wife occurred because of late, Deepika Padukone has given the answer – ranveer Singh blames deepika padukone for arrival late in sooryavanshi trailer launch, the actress replied that

Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone

Director Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film ” Suryavanshi’s trailer launch event on Monday, and it’s got a social media bang on required. The trailer launch event during a video viral on the internet is happening. It can be seen that Ranveer Singh in the case 40 minutes to get to and ask for forgiveness, says that I remove comes in the morning, the Metro work is going on. In addition to Ranveer Singh explains that his wife, actress Deepika Padukone because of the lie, because he is in the same city, their lives are.

Viral on the internet was porn

Viral on the internet in this video Ranveer Singh talk about his wife Deepika Padukone has the answer. The players said that ” his wife in the city life PE access.’ In this way, Deepika Padukone has Ranveer Singh on the countermeasures he did.

New trailer bang



Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer by ‘The Sun’ Trailer people just like you. In the trailer of Akshay Kumar’s stunts, Katrina Kaif’s a sneak peek of the film, ranging from Patience made. In addition to record. eg. even Singham and Ranveer Singh: Simba the entrance so by the people beating intensified continued.

The sun trailer launch : late arrived Ranveer, the actor, who gave sit-ups. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie ‘Suryavanshi’ trailer launch, actor Ranveer Singh on Monday, 40-minute delay came, he made the mistake is assuming everybody in front of Akshay, Devgan Ajay, including filmmaker Karan Johar’s feet by touching apologize. Launch on the side of the actress Katrina Kaif and the film maker Rohit Shetty, today. Let’s see it in front of everyone now How asked for forgiveness.

After the wedding with a first look come to



Work in front of Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone director Kabir Khan’s film, 83′ in Kapil’s show. The two stars of the wedding, since this is the first chance will be when both the screen space stock. The film also has Ranveer Singh (Kapil Dev) of the roll, then Deepika Padukone (Romi Bhatia) wife character’s back.