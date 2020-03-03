Ssc Mts Result 2019 Sarkari Exam Result To Be Declared On This Day – Ssc Mts 2019: 19 million candidates waiting for this day will be over

SSC MTS Result 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has multi-tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Exam 2019 successfully held. SSC MTS 2019 Test 8 August to 22 August, by 2019 across the country in various examination centers was held.

SSC MTS 2019 to 19.18 million candidate present: forward the complete information-

SSC by shared data, according to the 146 cities in the 337 exam sites on the SSC MTS 2019 Paper 1 for a total of 19.18 million candidate present are.

How many candidates did the registration- 38.58 million

In the exam while attending candidate- 19.18 million

Total attendance percentage- 49.73%

Shift number- 39

Test a number of places- 337

Jin cities in the examination held on to their number- 146

States, union territories number in which the exam was held- 34

SSC MTS 2019: result

According to sources, SSC MTS 2019 Paper 1 the results of the next months will be declared. All candidates of SSC official website ssc.nic.in should monitor them.

SSC MTS 2019: pay scale

Salary- 5200- 20200 + grade pay 1,800 Bucks

SSC MTS 2019: tier – II exam

SSC issued by according to the schedule, SSC MTS 2019 tier – II exam (descriptive paper) November 17, 2019 to be held.

SSC about:

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) founded November 4, 1975 was. This organization under government of India works and government of India of various ministries, departments and subordinate offices in the several posts for the recruitment of staff does. Its headquarters is in New Delhi. Currently, Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Chennai, Bengaluru and Raipur and Chandigarh in two sub-regional offices in seven regional offices.

