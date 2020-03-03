Strong tanned Julia Wieniawa in a Bikini. “Chocolate,” – commented Internet users – star MAXXX News

Julia Wieniawa surprised! Star “Rodzinki.pl” put him in the net the last photo in the Bikini, the grasshopper ” Metering, Internet users! The attention of the user is moved in the network, a strong sunburn actress, who falls almost immediately into the eye.

Julia Wieniawa in Bali

You probably don’t have an observer instagramowego profile of Julia more would now be in their place! The young actress and singer has decided for a while to escape from listopadowej and cloudy Polish directly to Bali! Star “Rodzinki.pl” lives there together with friends and shares her free time between Yoga classes, a visit to the many interesting places, but also shoot. The result of this last decided to divide the network, where the last photo put. Almost immediately into the eye, the contrast between the white Bikini, which Wieniawa falls in on itself, and his tan. Even the heroine of the picture in the description stood that “likes to be tanned”.

Internet users commenting on the photo and tanned Julia more

As you can imagine, a photo tanned Julia more in the Bikini could not happen on the Internet with no echo. Under the specified post a lot of comments full of compliments, on the page of the actress:

“How nice and tanned”

“Look divine, Julia”

“Mega, of course, and Hot”

“You can see that the climate of Bali serves you”

“Chocolate”

As you can see, Julia Wieniawa know how fully the time of peaceful relaxation, and inevitably lead into raptures! And what will surprise us? This is not yet known, but we hope that you on your social networks and more photos with summer-trip!