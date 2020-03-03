Suresh Raina has 7 months later on the field returned to MS Dhoni view of the same taken Kiss VIDEO viral | indian cricketer suresh raina kisses the indian premier league team chennai superkings team mate ms dhoni | sports – News quote

The Indian Premier League (Indian Premier League) of the 13th season of the first combat MS Dhoni (MS Dhoni) captain Chennai Super Kings (Chennai Superkings) and Rohit Sharma captain Mumbai Indians team will be among the.

Indian team now the New Zealand tour from back home on the ground in South Africa against the three-match ODI series plan is. This series after all of the women’s March 29, starting from the Indian Premier League (Indian Premier League) of the 13th season will be held at the, in which the world of veteran and young cricketer Ankit show. But the world of the women’s IPL 13 (IPL 13) in which a player most looking for will be, they are the Indian team’s former captain and three-time Chennai Super Kings (Chennai Superkings) IPL titles make have Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Mahendra Singh Dhoni). IPL via ipl about seven months after the cricket on the field to return are going for it and he practice even started.

In the opening match will be Dhoni and Rohit face

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) IPL (IPL) Chennai Super Kings (Chennai Super Kings) team are the captain, whom this time opening against Rohit Sharma captain Mumbai Indians face. Dhoni your previous match November 2019 had played in. Then he ICC World Cup semi-final in New Zealand against the West Indies was leveled, though the team India to this India suffered defeat was. Now Dhoni once again your fans to your bat’s are ready to show and for it he of Chennai Chepauk Stadium in practice even started.

When Raina MS Dhoni nervous

Long after the cricket grounds at the back are MS Dhoni (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) of Chennai Super Kings (Chennai Superkings) in his team mates Suresh Raina (Suresh Raina) also warmly welcomed. Indeed, the Chennai Super Kings had posted a video in which Suresh Raina on the wall looking at the photos are. Suddenly from behind MS Dhoni come, that seeing Suresh Raina highly become happy and let them cut the Felt take. Dhoni also Raina several times back teasing you. During this same period Raina Dhoni, the neck kiss can take. Team India batsman to batsman Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni of these videos on social media fast viral is happening.

Dhoni 190 and Raina hasn 193 IPL matches are playedSuresh Raina (Syresh Raina) recently Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Mahendra Singh Dhoni), which he was. Dhoni’s retirement speculation between Raina has even said that Team India still India’s legendary stumper is needed. Raina Chennai Super Kings in Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s captaincy in the same play. Dhoni where IPL in 190 matches 42.20 average and 137.85 the strike rate from 4432 scored. While Raina has 193 matches in 33.34 average and 137.14 of the strike rate from 5368 scored.

Mumbai Indians is the most successful team

The Indian Premier League history’s most successful team, the Mumbai Indians are. Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, Mumbai Indians has the most four-time IPL won the title, while Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings team of three-time champion is made. While the Kolkata Knight Riders in the part of the two titles have come. In addition, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Hyderabad Deccan Chargers by one-on-one time IPL of the gleaming trophy candied is.

Bad are undergoing Virat Kohli for Pakistan came from the relief of the news, this is because

Camera by the friend of the new Bollywood, ago 61 scored again Jadeja including 5 wickets to