T20 World Cup: Brett Lee said India is the final stop before the difficult, the best team only beat the might | Womens T20 World Cup: Brett Lee says – only excellent team can stop Indian eves from reaching the final

Melbourne: Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee (Brett Lee) believes that there is no best team India, ICC Women T20 World Cup (ICC Womens T20 World Cup) in the finals of the go May is. Hence Kaur-led Indian women’s cricket team has so far all your matches live. He Group – A in most 8 points ranging in the semi-finals have entered.

Indian team’s T20 World Cup (Womens T20 World Cup) so far in the current champions Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the CheckMate is given. Now on Thursday, the semi-finals in his combat England or South Africa can be.

Brett Lee of the ICC on the site in his column, wrote, ‘We against Australia from the very beginning have seen that the Indian team what kind of great performance can. There is no mystifying thing is not that he Group A in fantastic form while retaining the top position achieved.’

Brett Lee said, ‘the Indian women’s team ever in the finals not reached, but we have team who are seen it’s more different. Their near Shefali Verma and Poonam Yadav as a match winner player. Both the bat and ball from sustained superior performance.’

16 years Shefali has the tournament of the four innings so far in the 161-run score have. He is now 18 fours and nine sixes are planted. Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav has so far nine wickets shocks are. They in the tournament most wickets taking bowler are.

Brett Lee said: ‘We all know that India has some of the world’s best players. Hence mouthful to have such a team, who the big players support, and when their form to deteriorate, then its offset can. Indian team is with full confidence in the semi-finals series and no the best team him reach the final stop may.’

Brett Lee Shefali praising said that young batsmen in the team fearless energy range came are. He said, ‘Shefali Verma top in order of performance are. They Indian batting in the fearless energy range came are. Them batting see in enjoy.’