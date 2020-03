Entertainment table, Amar Ujala, updated Mon, 02 Mar 2020 09:20 AM IST

Taapsee Pannu (Taapsee Pannu) in the movie ‘Slap’ (Thappad) 28 February, i.e. Friday, the release occurred. In the film, Taapsee job lot of compliments get . As well as the audience by the film’s subject matter is also appreciated . The story of the film ‘slap’ around it to revolve around how ‘slap on your brain could hurt. Sale at the box office on the third day ‘the slap’, what is.