Taapsee Pannu movie Thappad forth day box office collection of Taapsee Pannu of ‘the slap’ by the audience to be affected in India four days how much box office collection

Entertainment table, Amar Ujala, updated Tue, 03 Mar 2020 08:18 AM IST

Taapsee Pannu (Taapsee Pannu) in the movie ‘Slap’ (Thappad) the subject of the Viewers Choice is coming . Anubhav Sinha has directed this movie on the 28th February, i.e. Friday release was. In the film, Taapsee’s work to be appreciated . The story of the film showed how a husband and wife relationship is a ‘slap’ from a divorce is to get. The film will release four days already. Know ‘slap’ of the registers on the fourth day, how is .