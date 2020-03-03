team india in hockey ranking: Indian men’s hockey team has its best fourth on the rankings – indian men’s hockey team reached its best fourth ranking

Lausanne



Indian men’s hockey team in the world ranking of the latest table in a notch mounted in fourth place on Reach, which has been his in 2003 FIH World Rankings after the start the highest ranking. FIH Hockey Pro League round three in spectacular form from India 5th from fourth place to reach being successful. India moving forward from Olympic champion Argentina is a notch below 5th place is eroding.



World champion Belgium at the top is. After Australia and the Netherlands the number of comes. Germany and England respectively, the sixth and 7th place, while New Zealand 8th place. Women class in India 9th place. Netherlands top on Wednesday, while after Australia, Argentina, Germany and England the number of comes.



