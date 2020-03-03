Terrorist Attack on Sri Lanka cricket team bus in Pakistan several cricketers injured in attack on 3rd March 2009 jagran Special

New Delhi, Vikash Gaur. Attack on Sri Lanka Cricket Team in Pakistan: the year 2009 in the beginning of the Sri Lankan team in Pakistan on the tour had been. During this same period of February last and the first week of March both teams in two matches of the Test series plan was. Series of the first match on 22 February to 25 February, played which draws. While, the second match from March 1 until March 5 had to be played, but at the same during such an event the front eye, with Sri Lanka, not only but also worldwide cricketers in the hearts of the awe-creating had made.

Indeed, in the second Test at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium in March 1 until March 5 had to be played. Match of the day two of the game safe had ended and the match of the third day i.e. March 3, 2009 on Monday morning close to 8 Sava 8 o’clock in the Sri Lankan team in a bus riding from the hotel to the stadium turned out that was where the second Test match the third day’s play had to be undertaken. Team simply with your speed of running was similar between Pakistan time nearly half past 8 o’clock some untoward si Hui see, only see Sri Lankan team bus in Pakistan and pills falling flashed.

Test to match Gaddafi stadium belonged to the Sri Lankan team, the players wouldn’t have thought that with them it might be so. However, the Sri Lankan team bus in Pakistan on behalf of provided the security also, which were of the convoy were with, but 12 terrorists by the Sri Lankan team to finish with the intention of just on tablets of showers given. Just pills, not just the rocket launcher and grenade, also from the team bus has been attacked. The Raiders said the Sri Lankan team bus on the rocket launcher also fired, but this target was missed. If the target precision does then players refrain was impossible.

Get this is that any player’s life not been, but many police lives in the attack drifted. On this day, i.e. 3 March 2009 Pakistan worldwide at the same time expose was when Sri Lankan team terror attack had happened. In this attack 6 Sri Lankan player badly were injured. In addition, team of 2 staff and an umpire also was hurt. There, this terrorist attack in Pakistan 6 policemen and 2 terrorists were killed.

The driver appeared bravery

During the attack the Sri Lankan team bus Mehar Mohammad Khalil name of the driver was driving. Mohammed Khalil said the panic-filled atmosphere in your understanding from the work and took the bus to Pakistan and cloak the bullets in spite of not stopped. Heavy firing between the driver just constantly run and there from some far away Stadium located catapulted. However, during this time, many player injured were to be.

After the attack, the bus driver Khalil said a news agency while talking to said, “before I felt that the guest team in the reception of some people crackers are gone These his voice, but suddenly a gun-toting man our bus right in front of the Fed and trade pills shooting felt. I feel that these are the sounds of firecrackers, but not our above attack. At that moment I was nervous, but only behind Sri Lankan team of players screaming saying that just to shove. The players were so fast child me that the 440-volt current as the felt and then I shaved some random just exterminating felt and the team safe location to deliver on.” This bravery of the bus driver Khalil the president of Sri Lanka has awarded did too.

These Sri Lankan players were injured

Lahore Pakistan in this terrorist attack on Sri Lankan team, then the captain already severe, upon Kumar Sangakara, including 6 big players serious was hurt. There, after the attack, the Pakistan Army helicopter from the Sri Lankan players to the Gaddafi Stadium from airlift the airport was propelled.

Tell note that this event is now 11 years there have been, but even today the Sri Lankan cricketer, who go to Pakistan turn away from you. Recently the Sri Lankan and Bangladesh team Pakistan on the tour was, but many of the big players go to Pakistan did not bother was. The world of the big teams then visited Pakistan not only can.

Posted By: Vikash Gaur

Download awakening app and news world all the news with and get job alerts, jokes, shayari, radio, and other service