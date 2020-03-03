thappad collection: Thappad box office collection: Monday Taapsee Pannu’s “slap” of a collection of sharp decline – thappad box office collection Day 4 taapsee pannu starrer by faces huge drop in business on Monday.

By
Naved Ahmad
-
0


Taapsee Pannu the film is slap good reviews they met, but the audience for this film, the magic of not running. This week in ” right-taking business after the first Monday in the collection heavy decline. Know film by now how business is done.

Posted by Neeraj Verma | Times News Network | posted:

NBT

Taapsee Pannu’s latest release movie ‘Slap’ visitors ‘pretty good’ reviews are met. Despite its audience, the film response is not found, as was to be expected. On Sunday, the movie was good enough for the business to be him, but on Monday, the collection significantly. The fall occurred. Was told on Monday that the film business in a 30% decrease.

Boxoffice dot com, according to the report, the two first of the movie there’s only 2 crore of business, which is quite low. In this way the movie has a total of 4 days 15.75 million dollars of profits. This is believed to be her first week at ‘the slap’ 21 crore around the business.

Movie review: slapMovie review: slapThe last days of actress Taapsee Pannu are the lead role of the film “slap” the wait is going to be. She finally let go of the film has become. Domestic violence is such a sensitive issue remained on the film like? Look here before to see a review Megha with Joshie.

However, Friday’s going to be released Tiger Shroff’s ‘Rebel 3. this is heavy among the Involves because it’s totally coming film while slapping a female-dominated movie. It is therefore believed to be so hard, just to have 30 million characters touch I found.

Public review: give the audience how the movie SlapPublic review: give the audience how the movie SlapDomestic violence as a serious, but neglected the subject of enemies on the screen shows the main character in a movie with violence as ‘just’ slap’ it’s the same thing. Sarah, the emphasis is on the fact that no woman social beliefs keeping the husband a slap why would you even take it. In the movie, Taapsee Pannu playing they Image of the character, which is our-Your of houses, the ordinary housewife is the same. The film, slap on what the opinion is of the people. ISO know.

Please say that Taapsee Pannu leads roll up to ‘slap’ your friend Gulati, Diya Mirza, water lily Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah and Azmi lead roles. His direction Anubhav Sinha made, which before the giant and Articles 15 movies as you need.

Web title thappad box office collection Day 4 taapsee pannu starrer by faces huge drop in business on Monday.(New Hindi From Navbharat Times Until Network)
Box office news associated with every refresh to get updates post to Facebook page like

It is recommended reports.

  • Hardik Pandya is improved by 3 months in 7 kg weight, Share on social media imageHearty, Pandya extended 3 months, 7 pounds, social media..
  • Can live: under caution Noida school, Agra reach of danger. Can live: under caution Noida’s school, Agra. till than..
  • Girl take a lot of arranged, Serbia shot seven balls Girl take a lot of arranged, Serbia shot seven balls in the goal..
  • #SheInspiresUs PM Modi mounted on the user's response, see who are the nominees? #SheInspiresUs PM Modi mounted on the users of the reaction, I saw..
  • The public humiliation hurt by Shine more, given the lives, relations case The public humiliation hurt by overshadow given..
  • Y category security to meet Kapil Mishra be denied, telling me I already have security Y category security to meet Kapil Mishra poster said..
  • Supreme Court rejects Devendra Fadnavis's reconsideration petition Supreme Court rejects Devendra Fadnavis rethinking of ice..
  • Test certification no, you have to give, nephew to kidnap the farm, hid sleeve Test certification no, you have to give, nephew to kidnap the farm, I was hiding..
  • Ranji Trophy : Karnataka beat Bengal after 13 years in the final scaled Ranji Trophy : Karnataka beat Bengal after 13 years in the finals first..
  • Anupam Kher video and share with said corona virus to avoid Anupam Kher video and share with said corona virus, prevent the level..
  • Moto Razr 2019 foldable smartphone the wait is over., March 16, will launch Moto Razr 2019 foldable smartphone the wait is over., March 16 ..
  • Green burned the Pebble looks like it came Malaika Arora Green burned the Pebble looks like it came Malaika Arora
  • CBSE Class 12 history Analysis: How was today the 12th in the history of paper, the students gave these feedback CBSE Class 12 history Analysis: How was today the 12th in history..
  • Who says Coronavirus, to avoid what is necessarily Who says Coronavirus, to avoid what is necessary.
  • Coronavirus what is it, how it's transmitted, who a lot of risk, all the answers to questions, learn here Coronavirus what is it, how it’s transmitted, who a lot of risk, with ace.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here