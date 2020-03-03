The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday, TV’s historical show Ramayan of artist comedy king guest won. Sony TV launches Instagram account to view the promo video shared where he Arun Govil, Deepika title and Sunil Lahiri from fun questions to ask eye come. Video of some really want to be Kapil’s closet on the round that the attempt to ask.

Kapil Sharma Arun Govil asking it doesn’t matter where you were, so just Aarti starts were. So sir your brain you don’t then don’t come, “not” closet Custom s is a God”. Kapil Sharma on this thing all the villa make the Swan appear.

View this post on Instagram Indian television ka sabse yadgaar show, Ramayan Ki cast aa rahee hai Kapil as Manch par. #33YearsOfRamayan Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Saturday raat 9:30 baje @kapilsharma @kikusharda @chandanprabhakar @krushna30 @bharti.laughterqueen @sumonachakravarti @banijayasia @archanapuransingh #ArunGovil #DeepikaChikhalia #SunilLahri Post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial) on Mar 2, 2020 at 9:12am PST

After that, Kapil Sharma Arun explains the That My these the other takes place. First, remember you’re not. Kapil said that the airport what bus you to the plane to the range that I just sat there. Suddenly I have a closet ji came. So in my mind, then the effect comes back to the”. And I’m going was the same thing.

Diet, Ivana between coming Manoj Vajpayee replied, “We’re all heavy

The big boss of the later to come up with Himanshi Qasim, Neha Kakkar mother some how

Shoot asked about itching a hammer question.

Kapil Sharma, the Ramayana of the shooting while talking about Arun Govil ask you, sir, are you at the same time I didn’t think so many things. worn on the itching is getting so arrows were fired just itching can. Its fun to respond to Arun Govil said that everyone knew it was gonna happen, and for some time after all of these clothes to see him that stimulus seems to have had.