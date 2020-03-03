The player from challenge to meet after Sachin’s retirement, withdrawal from the turf, ventured on his tear | sports – News quote

Women T20 World Cup (ICC Womens T20 World Cup) in Australia, the big shock is felt, his all-rounder of serious injury go out of the tournament are

Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the host team a huge setback, his all-rounder Alice Parry (Ellyse Perry) World Cup are grown out. Against New Zealand fielding during Australia’s all-rounder The got hurt. Alice Parry of the feet muscles to stretch to go out are. Australia’s team doctor pip ING said in the statement, said, ‘Alice’s right leg muscle in the top grade of the injury, which is why playing them from long time stay away until May.’ There are reports that Alice Parry just the World Cup not the South Africa tour also out are. The Australian women’s team to the world cope after the South Africa tour on the go.

Such a hard Parry to injury

Please tell Alice Parry (Ellyse Perry) muscles of the mid-off position on fielding during sex. New Zealand’s captain Sophie Devine has mid-off side-shot game run faster steal attempted, there is a vertical parry the fast ball grip throw but during this time, his right leg’s hamstrings far has been. Subsequently, on the field, the doctor came and parry Langdale while out of the ground has been. During this time parry the tears were because of them the impression was that now she hardly T20 World Cup not take part in the BE and then when their injury has been scanned so this thing is clean become.

Please tell parry out to be Australia for the big blow. She is an all-rounder and because of them Australian in the team keeps the balance. In this World Cup their performance to speak of, so he has 3 innings in 13 of average, 26 runs scored and his strike rate of 130’s. Bowling them in 4 innings in a single wicket got.He was bowling

Recently Alice Parry Sachin (Sachin Tendulkar) bowling due to in the discussion came up. On February 9 Sachin Tendulkar Ellis parry from the challenge after getting once again on the field were landed. Parry Sachin to 6 play and the ball was challenged, after which I was up for the challenge accepted. Sachin said Parry of the first ball on the four runs was studded. Sachin Australia in fire affected areas to help raise funds for Melbourne were.

