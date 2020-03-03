These batsmen made the first run for their team in the IPL some are forgotten, some are remembered for IPL 2020 JagranSpecial

New Delhi, gene. The Indian Premier League (Indian premier league 2020) the beginning of the year in 2008 and had such hopes for was that these leagues in India quite popular and will be also exactly the same. IPL the 13th season of preparation and its 12 season being played already. During this time, many players of this league connected with him within the next while. Some of them player such Also whose name even today is taken and such only a few player are the ones we remember are going to.

IPL of the last 12 season in many teams even in the league with the attached and then they separate, even marred as well as some of the teams names also changed. This time playing in which eight teams are from them so Delhi name only was changed, if not the rest of the seven names of the teams are the same. Now IPL in these teams on behalf of the first who scored batsman who are about it we will talk.

The first thing to do most times IPL winning team Mumbai Indians and the team from the side of this league in the first run to make the batter a projected once were. While three-time title winning team, Chennai on behalf of the IPL in the first who scored the opener Parthiv Patel were. Kolkata Knight Rider two time IPL title win and the team on behalf of the IPL in the first run, Brandon McCullum was created by. Delhi Capitals from the side of the Gautam Gambhir then Hyderabad from the side of the first run make the pride of the virginal Reddy, was achieved.

Tour India Rajasthan Royals for the first run that make up the batter were then regressed Kings XI Punjab from the side of the first run, Karan Goel was built by. IPL of every team aside from the first run make the batter these are.

Mumbai Indians – a projected one

Chennai Super Kings – Parthiv Patel

Kolkata Knight Riders – Brandon McCullum

Royal Challenger Bangalore – Rahul Dravid

Delhi Capitals – Gautam Gambhir

Sun Risers Hyderabad – Akshat Reddy

Rajasthan Royals – Tour Series

Kings XI Punjab – Karan Goel

Posted By: Sanjay Savern

Download awakening app and news world all the news with and get job alerts, jokes, shayari, radio, and other service