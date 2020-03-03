Virat Kohli angry on Kane Williamson has smashed the silence, openly made these statements | He is passionate Kane Williamson responds to Virat Kohli brash send-off in Christchurch | sports – News quote

Christchurch Test (Christchurch Test), Kane Williamson (Kane Williamson) to out after the Indian captain (Indian Captain) Virat Kohli (Virat Kohli) has the offensive had responded.

Indian team (Indian Team) fan of New Zealand (New Zealand) tour wait so were doing them because the world’s number one Test team in difficult situations even better performance was expected. But Team India (Team India) of their expectations has not stood. Although the visits before the start Virat Kohli had said that the New Zealand series against the ICC ODI World Cup semi-final defeat of revenge will not. Even said that New Zealand’s players are so good that they will revenge the thought of can not be. Virat Kohli (Virat Kohli) and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Kane Williamson) the friendship started is also plenty of time. But when the Christchurch Test (Christchurch Test) in the first inning of Williamson out if Virat Kohli has a very aggressive response expressed, to whom, as they quite been criticized.

Even the Christchurch Test (Christchurch Test) team in India (Team India) after the defeat of the press conference also Virat Kohli (Virat Kohli) from it ranging been asked the question so he said, ‘you find the answer need is and the better question with IA. Which happened to bring him here half incomplete information and half-hearted of question can’t come up with. If you cause controversy so it is not the right place. I the match referee spoke to and what happened Him them no problem.’ However now in this case New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Kane Williamson) also broke the silence given.

Williamson snapped-Virat Kohli obsessive areKane Williamson (Kane Williamson) from when the press conference were asked about this so he IT judge not. Williamson said, ‘Virat Kohli (Virat Kohli) that is typical, he is quite a spirit of play. Indeed, the Christchurch Test the second day of the fast bowler Jaspreet Bumrah said when Williamson out then Kohli every time like the aggressive style in the celebrated. Kohli audience to remain silent gesture of also be. Williamson when Kohli’s anger-filled celebration was asked about if he it hence touted. Only said that Virat Kohli such are the same. He is on the field obsessive are. I don’t think about this too much need to think.

