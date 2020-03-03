Virat Kohli Says After Losing The Series In Christchurch Will See In India | IND Vs NZ: Test series defeat in the field on the raging Kohli, said

Christchurch: Indian team captain Virat Kohli New Zealand received at the hands of defeat after extremely disappointed and so after he said that he Kiwi team in India exactly. New Zealand tour, the Indian team has just five matches of T-20 series win could while the ODI and Test matches defeat him suffered. New Zealand second Test match the third day on Monday, India held by 132 runs in the easy goal from the three-match blog achieved.

The day on which the match ended that day Kohli on the field your team mates were heard saying, “when in India, these people will come then the show will.” In Bangladesh, this statement has a new controversy to give birth. Fans say that it’s the right game is not the spirit.

Before the match-after-match series when Kane Williamson out to celebrate after the way the question has been so badly she flare-up the. Kohli, however, later clarified that the match referee Ranjan manage this on no question did not stand.

Earlier when New Zealand captain Williamson, This was asked about if he it more judge not said, “Virat’s USP, she has quite a spirit of the game with the plays.”

Kohli on the face of the anger can be seen clearly and he was asked, “What do you think? I beg your answer am seeking.” He said, “you find the answer and need better questions to come with. Which happened to bring him here half incomplete information and half-hearted of question can’t come up with. If you cause controversy so it is not the right place. I the match referee spoke to and what happened Him them no problem.”

New Zealand team against India after the defeat of the enema-ul-Haq as ODI captain-ranging big statement