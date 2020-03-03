Virtual Poland – Everything is important

Many remember, of course, the career of Natalia Siwiec began in the media. You sat in the stands during the matches of Euro-2012. Baptized by her beauty, Miss Euro, and then it was avalanche. Today, nothing is out of this popularity will be lost.

The career of Natalia Siwiec is an interesting case. This “German dream”. The ladies on the title of the star model flashed gracefully on the stands at some games. They saw the cameras, reporters, and later, almost all of the media in Poland. Everyone wanted to know who she’s a brunette from the stadium. Now Natalia decides what shows to his Fans. And more than a Million in a just Instagram.

See: Natalia Siwiec: “Russia is lagging behind in matters of Sex”

For the few years of Natalia Siwiec influencerką, Prestige, model, actress was (!), and first and foremost the mother for the little Mia.

Natalia released every day new pictures, sharing his in the meantime, over a Million people, the audience. Lately one can observe its relationship with the Sunny Mexico, where she went on a vacation with the family.

The model of the pleasures of the Paradise of beaches and the exotic corners of the perfect place to of non-professional photo-Session enjoys. This is the result of one of them.