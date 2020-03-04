18 sixes, 189 run…bowlers again on the havoc being broken hearty Pandya-hardik pandya scores 189 runs in 3 matches hits 18 sixes in the dy patil t20 tournament | sports – News quote

Hardik Pandya (Hardik Pandya) by Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil T20 tournament in a pulsating innings

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya when from injury after the return of Is She something different in the same color are visible. Pandya Navi Mumbai in the ongoing DY Patil T20 tournament, such as in down by the same required is. Pandya said on Friday the Stormy centuries hit Wednesday after also tremendous innings. Reliance for the Forest game are the triad of Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil a team against 29 balls in 46 runs in the innings, in which he four-long-long sixes planted. Pandya of the strike rate 158 from much of the being.

18 sixes, 199 run

Please tell heartfelt, Pandya DY Patil T20 tournament played in 3 innings, 189 runs patting are outlined. Pandya an average of more than 90 is. Great thing was that he had three matches in the 18 sixes are inlaid. Pandya’s first match in 4 sixes 38 runs in the innings was. Thereafter other than in the Pandya 10 sixes 105 runs patting casts. Now the third match, he once again 4 sixes by 46 runs scored.

Bowling is also a new bangPadmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil T20 tournament in the triad of the ball from any stunner is performed. Those two innings 10 wickets digger you have. In the first game, Pandya 26 run giving up 5 wickets for the match, even in He 26 runs giving the 5 Hunt scored.

Team India in the entry paved?

Hardik Pandya the first week after injury in the field of Return is looking at him it looks like that South Africa against the ODI series in them could get the chance. Soon South Africa against the three-match ODI series Team India Washington, may. Hardik Pandya is now fully match fit in such a way to keep them out of the chances are not equal. By the way this series Indian team command of KL Rahul can handle. Reports according to the South Africa series for Virat Kohli to can be put to rest, while Rohit Sharma also ankle injury not fully overcame are.India-South Africa ODI series

Please tell the India-South Africa ODI series (India vs South Africa ODI Series) the first match on March 12 hospice, the second ODI on March 15 in Lucknow and the third ODI on March 18 Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will be played in.



