A broken hand from Kartik touching Katrina feet, a player moves connected viewers, it was a cat-reply

First Published 4 March 2020, 9:32 PM IST
Mumbai. Of IIFA Awards press conference on Wednesday i.e. on March 4 in Mumbai took place. In this case Katrina Kaif and Karthik Aryan, including Bollywood stars eye coming. An event Katrina where the black dress so beautiful right, Kartik Ari Brown color of the suit in the eye come. During Kartik in the hands of the plaster was dizzy and gray color the transfixed look came. Meanwhile, Kartik Aryan Katrina with a laugh-a joke, and he began topless touching your feet. Player follow bending before so Katrina shock is labeled. Although he later Kartik blessed. Kartik and topless photo on social media a plethora of viral Get.
Please tell that Kartik Ari recently Hinduja Hospital for surgery Thank was. Hand straps a line leave the surgery requires lying.
We IIFA Awards, 27, and March 29 in Madhya Pradesh are being held. Here 11 categories, the awards will be given. Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Manish Paul and Sunil Grover event host will be.
While Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aryan, Hrithik, Kareena, Kapoor, paperwork Fernandez and Katrina Kaif bang performance will be. March 6 from IIFA tickets book My Show Live will be.
Most 14 nomination Ranveer and the rest of the movie is about a street kid they met. Kabir Singh 8 and Articles-15 7 nomination are met.
IIFA at the press conference of Karthik Aryan in the movie ” Love Aaj easy songs for dance is also made.
In the case of Katrina, the Black color of the dress looks really stunning Susan.
Kartik Ari as soon as Katrina in the footsteps of Bennett that he is, puts his hands on is blessed.