Entertainment table, Amar Ujala, updated Wed, 04 Mar 2020 11:59 IST

Bollywood every Friday many movies release occurs. These movies at the box office from one to the other hits. Movies many big, big actors and directors are. Many times those of the big stars of your film’s release date bad friend. If ever movies collide into each other is given. Recently at the box office, Ajay Devgn and Deepika to make movies today.