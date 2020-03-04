Akshay Kumar comment on the clash between Salman Khan Radhe and Laxmi Bomb release on Eid 2020

Bollywood actor Kumar Akshay Kumar and Dabang star Salman Khan’s films on the occasion of Eid at the box office, hit going. Akshay Kumar of Lakshmi Bom and Salman Khan Radhe this year’s Eid release is getting. Where resumes the shooting of the film completed in time for the, Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ of the shooting is still going on. Two movies release date will be starting for quite a long time an ongoing controversy. Renewable the this on your response.

HT the following interview, Akshay Kumar says Salman your movie with conflicts began said that it’s not the first time, when the second movie the movie gets a hit. He said, “I know, but this is my career from the first movie, and it’s not the other movie clashing with it. I’m completely aware that this is the last one, either.”

Shah Rukh Khan not to work with News on Kajol gave a response, Tell The Gospel of truth.

Akshay said, “Our film industry every year many movies release meant for those who Friday are less. Such as movies-NA-someone with Day release will be the same, because these two movies, so this range thing so won’t be the same because it puts more money. It certainly is natural.”

Vidya Balan the beginning of the movie Brave, shooting a photo and share with the information given