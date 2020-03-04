Assam TET 2019 Result: Assam secondary TET Exam Result released today will be. Assam State Teacher Eligibility Test the result of the ssa.assam.gov.in will be released on. Candidate Your result (Assam TET Result 2019) on this website by visiting the same check can. Assam Education Minister Dr. in bio Sarma has tweeted These information was given on Wednesday that the result will be released. He tweeted wrote, “yesterday (4.3.2020) the secondary TET Results will be declared which that of the SSA on the website will be available.”

Assam State Teacher Eligibility Test 200 points was. This exam in two part in the Asked Questions were. Part 1-General Studies and current affairs 50 questions asked were. While, Part 2 50 questions in by the candidate in the selected language related topics asked were.

The candidate below steps to falls your result can check.

Assam TET 2019 Result: such will be able to check

Comments

– Candidate result to check the official website ssa.assam.gov.in on the visit.

– The website given on the result click on the link.

– Now the requested information submit.

– Your result on your screen will come.

– You have your result of print can also.

Please tell that nearby having the candidate of Assam government of schools secondary in the class qualified to teach will be. Although these exams pass them direct job won’t get. Pass candidates hiring on to get the application will have to