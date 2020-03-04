Assam TET exam results declared check this way

SSA Assam TET 2020 Result: Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Assam Teacher Eligibility Test 2020 (TET 2020) released the results of the are given. Candidates who have obtained the Assam secondary TET exam (SSA Assam TET 2020) exam was given that your result Assam Board’s official website ssa.assam.gov.in looking at the can.

Please tell that the Assam Education Minister Dr…. In ISO Sarma has tweeted told on Wednesday that the result will be released and in the afternoon these to be released. He also pointed out that the result is the SSA’s official website ssa.assam.gov.in will be available on.

Interestingly, the Assam TET exam on 19th January 2020 was held. While secondary TET exam and successful candidates with a secondary level of schools in the teacher becoming eligible. Assam secondary Tet 2020 exam via nearly 56 thousand candidates had applied.

Please tell that the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test 2020 (SSA Assam TET 2020) exams 200 points there was. There are two part in the Asked Questions were. In the first part General Studies and current affairs connected to the 50 questions asked Were, while in the second part the candidate selected by the language in the related subject from the 50 questions asked were.

Assam TET 2020 Result: such check

Assam Teacher Eligibility Test 2020 (SSA Assam TET 2020) test results to learn candidates Assam the official website of the ssa.assam.gov.in on the visit. Here on the home page Assam secondary TET Results who click on the link. Now your new page will be displayed. Here your roll number and date of birth submit it. Subsequently, the Assam secondary TET result will look on the screen. The future need given the candidate the result of the copy of the print out and place the bike.

However this test have to be the candidate of Assam government of schools secondary in the class qualified to teach won. Although these exams pass them directly to the job won’t get. Qualifies candidates to recruit at the exit application must. After that merit them on the basis of a government job will.

Posted By: Rahul Vavikar