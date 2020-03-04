BCCI President Sourav Ganguly On Corona Virus | corona virus because of the IPL on will not have any effect

IPL Governing Council chairman be Patel, corona virus due to the outbreak of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) to any threat is denied. But officials said that conditions are keeping an eye on. IPL 29 March attack in the stadium, the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings between Vs with will start while the final on May 24 will.

It asked whether the core of the virus because of for IPL there is no danger, Patel said, “yet there is no risk and we are keeping an eye on.”

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) president Saurav Ganguly also said any risk is refused. He said that the IPL or South Africa with the getting started in series with this also is not a threat. On March 12 the Himachal Pradesh Dharamshala in the first ODI match will be played.

Ganguly said, “in India nothing. On this (corona virus) discussion also not.” BCCI, a senior official said that South Africa’s team three matches of the ODI series according to the program is coming.

Corona virus far from three thousand people have died and over 90,000 in more than people are infected. Around the world in various sports events on the calendar of the its effect is. Due to its upcoming Tokyo Olympics is also suspected to have been struck. Also in India, corona virus, some of the case have come to the fore.

Also read-

Virat Kohli’s poor performance, ranging Kapil Dev has said such a thing which startled will