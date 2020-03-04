Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s reaction on Salman Khan good and Biasedness – channels Salman of partiality on the question of Siddhartha bluntly answer, said after a loss…’

Entertainment table, Amar Ujala, updated Wed, 04 Mar 2020 01:52 PM IST

Siddhartha Shukla (Sidharth Shukla) of “Big Boss” after winning their criticism. On the channel to effect the payment, even thought it was. Even the channel of working a job to drop the thing even was. However, the channel has its cleaning was said that these staff have their offices in the work itself isn’t doing it. In a recent interview Siddharth Shukla many questions were asked. During this time, Siddhartha also asked if Salman he actually did. In response to the player who said it spooked her.