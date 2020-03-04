Bollywood celebs by star Bollywood with stock made Corona tips to prevent, Anushka has already said these things – corona virus affected India different kinds of Anushka Sharma Anand Ahuja tmov

The country in addition to around the world corona virus, the destruction continues. Corona virus-infected patients a composite of Delhi, including in other countries also took place. The doctors all the time before extracting means says. Now Bollywood stars also their fans. The anxiety of being outside. Stars By Your post on Instagram all to stay safe from said.

Corona virus names from the Stay Safe advice to those who Anushka Sharma and Anand Ahuja there is included. Anushka by Insta story in the protest, said that the corona virus to prevent what careful but can. Anupam Kher asked his fans with a special message to bring.

View this post on Instagram Recently I was told by many people to keep on washing hands to prevent any kind of infection. I’m doing it anyway. But I also want to offer the age old Indian way of greeting people called #Namaste. It’s hygienic, friendly, central to your energies. Try this. 🙏🙏 #caronavirus #prevention Post shared by Anupam Kher (@also sends a clear message) on Mar 2, 2020 at 4:02pm PST

Ayushman Khurana’s wife Tahira Kashyap of Delhi for the last trip information for the stock. Taher Kashyap experience in stock while told how, when he’s at the airport Aishwarya starts shooting, then everyone would wear masks. Tahira Kashyap makes it quite annoying and it’s immediately your friend to call the airport called.

View this post on Instagram Trip to Delhi, As I entered the airport I saw everyone wearing masks. The play itself started giving me anxiety. How are we to live? What happens to my land? I literally had to call a friend and get consoled as anxiety was becoming sort of a panic attack. Don’t see the face, don’t see people smile or talk, one sneeze or sniff people to be careful, the appearance is really disturbing. This is on the one hand, riots on the other…collective prayers can work all I know, that’s all I can hope for. On a lighter note these masks are going to be the next Louis Vuittons, mine is a limited edition with complex twists!! I’m so fashionable that even with the mask I’m giving the left profile😁#traveldairies #travelfears Post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) on Mar 3, 2020 at 6:30pm PST

Earlier, sunny Leoni also has his fans to stay safe from said. Sunny Leoni by wearing masks selfie of the stock was. This image, in cooperation with sunny Leoni wrote, ‘No matter what the surrounding is not to ignore or don’t these think corona virus, you can’t affect. Be smart, stay safe”.

Amrita’s wedding 11 years of Solomon, where the image appeared Arbaaz-Malaika

Corona from the result of Bollywood: Salman Khan, from Rakhi Sawant to save the gathered stars.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has viral Corona given the Paris Fashion Week will be cancelled. Deepika’s spokesperson said, actress Deepika Padukone Louis Fashion Week, 2020 intrigue to be had, but is your trip to cancel given.’