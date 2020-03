Boucher made by De Villiers Back of the plan, this series can return | AB de Villiers could make his international return against Sri Lanka this year

Bloemfontein: South Africa’s star cricketer AB de Villiers (AB de Villiers) to your country soon again play looking can. The South African cricket board (South Africa) has retired having taken his Cricketer of the return of the plan has taken. Coach Mark Boucher (Mark Boucher) has de Villiers for the return of a June deadline is fixed. 36 years of DNA 114 Test, 228 ODIs and 78 T20 International Match Games have.

AB de Villiers by 23 May 2018 the international cricket retire from was taken. However, they IPL-like League in the play are. He last year, ICC ODI World Cup before the return of desire is also expressed was. Then the South African Cricket Board of his proposal was negated. South Africa World Cup in the worst performance. Subsequently, the team coach, ranging from the captain to have changed.

The team’s new coach Mark Boucher want that AB in the team again come. Its a large because this years going to be the T20 World Cup (ICC T20 World Cup 2020), which is also in October-November have to be. Boucher said the Australian website cricket.com.au told, ‘just IPL (IPL 2020) which is nearing the big tournament. We want that player in this tournament take part. It after them for the national team available will stay.’

Mark Boucher said, ‘let us in the T20 World Cup (T20 World Cup 2020) before Match Play. A June US visit Sri Lanka to do. The player who any team want to play in them, this tour is available to will stay. It is a different thing that we How many of them players in the team choose.’

This a few days ago, de Villiers had said they T20 World Cup (Cricket T20 World Cup) want to play. For it they have team of coach Mark Boucher and the South African Board of the new director, Graeme Smith are talking to. Now Mark Boucher’s statement has made it clear that if De Villiers A World Cup to play them against Sri Lanka A in June starting series available to will stay.