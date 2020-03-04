BPSC Lecturer Result bpsc-declared-lecturer-result-of-various-subjects-in-govt-training-colleges – BPSC Lecturer Result : BPSC has issued training college lecturer result

Bihar Public Service Commission on Thursday late in the evening of the state training colleges in different subjects in lecturer’s appointment for the result released. The commission 147 vacancies with Ummar of the final result declared. The commission has total of 437 candidates are called for interview was. The day of the interview 12 candidates has your correct certificate could not collect. Because of them the chance was not given.They roll the number the commission has on its website made available. The selected candidates are ranked on the basis of the final merit list released has been. Commission wise merit list is released. What concerning how many candidates had been called. Whose selection has been made. Its list has been released.

Commission English, Hindi , Botany, physics, cemetery,Zoology, social science, Maithili Heron and math subject in result has been released. It posts the ad in 2016 was derived. However among the the case in the High Court had gone in due to which delay occurred. Commission Joint Secretary-cum-examination controller Amarendra Kumar pointed out that the official training medal lecturer at the nut of the result has been declared.