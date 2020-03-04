Published By M Salahuddin | Eventtime.Com | Updated:
New Delhi
Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission (BPSC) said on Monday its oil website www.bpssc.bih.nic.in on all Inspector, Sergent, assistant superintendent prison held for the combined PT Exam Result released today. Closer to 50,000, he said the examination, are. It number become of nearly 20 times. Now these, he said the main examination which will April/May in 2020 will be. Website, as well as those on the applicants list also issued a has been, whose application to some errors because of the was canceled.
Sub inspector, Sergent, assistant superintendent of the prison 2,446 posts for the exam across the state close to 495 exam centers on 22 December, 2019 was. Nearly 5.85 million, he said the exam was given. Bypass these posts to August 22, 2019, the application had to be invited.
BPSC Recruitment 2019: vacancy and pay scale
|Order number
|The post
|Pay scale
|The number of vacancies
|1
|Police Sub Inspector
|Rs 35400 from 112400
|2064
|2
|Sergent
|Rs 35400 from 112400
|215
|3
|Assistant Superintendent Jail (direct recruitment)
|Rs 29200 from 92300
|125
|4
|Assistant Superintendent Jail (ex-servicemen)
|Rs 29200 from 92300
|42
|Total
|2446
BPSC Recruitment 2019: selection process
1. Pre written examination, 2. Mens exam, 3.Physical examination
|Categories
|Police Sub Inspector
|Sergent
|Assistant Superintendent Jail (direct recruitment)
|Assistant Superintendent Jail (ex-servicemen)
|SC
|330
|38
|19
|4
|St
|21
|3
|1
|0
|Extremely Backward Class
|371
|40
|22
|8
|OBC
|248
|26
|15
|5
|Economically backward class
|207
|22
|13
|6
|OBC Women (3 per cent)
|62
|6
|4
|2
|Unreserved class (general class)
|825
|80
|51
|17
|Total
|2064
|215
|125
|42
Some, he said the application of the cancellation were. Cancel the application to view click here