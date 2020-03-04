New Delhi



Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission (BPSC) said on Monday its oil website www.bpssc.bih.nic.in on all Inspector, Sergent, assistant superintendent prison held for the combined PT Exam Result released today. Closer to 50,000, he said the examination, are. It number become of nearly 20 times. Now these, he said the main examination which will April/May in 2020 will be. Website, as well as those on the applicants list also issued a has been, whose application to some errors because of the was canceled.

Sub inspector, Sergent, assistant superintendent of the prison 2,446 posts for the exam across the state close to 495 exam centers on 22 December, 2019 was. Nearly 5.85 million, he said the exam was given. Bypass these posts to August 22, 2019, the application had to be invited.

BPSC Recruitment 2019: vacancy and pay scale



Order number The post Pay scale The number of vacancies 1 Police Sub Inspector Rs 35400 from 112400 2064 2 Sergent Rs 35400 from 112400 215 3 Assistant Superintendent Jail (direct recruitment) Rs 29200 from 92300 125 4 Assistant Superintendent Jail (ex-servicemen) Rs 29200 from 92300 42 Total 2446

BPSC Recruitment 2019: selection process



1. Pre written examination, 2. Mens exam, 3.Physical examination



Categories Police Sub Inspector Sergent Assistant Superintendent Jail (direct recruitment) Assistant Superintendent Jail (ex-servicemen) SC 330 38 19 4 St 21 3 1 0 Extremely Backward Class 371 40 22 8 OBC 248 26 15 5 Economically backward class 207 22 13 6 OBC Women (3 per cent) 62 6 4 2 Unreserved class (general class) 825 80 51 17 Total 2064 215 125 42

Some, he said the application of the cancellation were. Cancel the application to view click here