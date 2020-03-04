Britney Spears in a Bikini. Looks like after the accident? Photo

Britney Spears managed to already get used to the fact that on a regular basis in social networks shows your life every day. Interesting insight into the recording with the Training, shows the choreography, in which trained. A few days ago posted a Video of one of the experiments.

Suddenly, she fell, and more 23 million Internet users, subscribers solidifies your profile in immobility. To hear at the end of the recording, like a star in metatarsal breaks.

Britney Spears is back in shape after the accident. Looks like in a Bikini?

Fortunately, the managed singer is already back to health and to the resumption of their activity in social networks. On Friday, a photo that shows off his athletic body. Wore a blue, two-piece swimsuit, the Association with the white cowboy hat and sunglasses.

But this is only the beginning. Spears showed, among other things, a picture, on which stands under a large tree. Dressed in a skimpy Outfit that emphasizes her figure:

Among all my photos…. this is my favorite… and believe me, this photo of true beauty, I know transfers! personally !!!!! God bless you !!!! – commented photo.

The star is again in the form under the watchful eye of her friend. Self-Asghari, published a selfie on the social networks with Britney, on the his mistress is posing on the hospital bed.

If something does break, it makes more, especially if you’re my friend.-wrote under the photo Asghari and added My lioness of the bones of the foot, to do what he loves broke, which means to dance. I wish her a speedy recovery so that you can jump, run and dance.

I must admit that such an educator is a true treasure.

See also: “Grammy” 2020: Lizzo wore some peacocks as well as Britney 20 years ago. Your creations all speak