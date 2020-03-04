BSSC Inter Level Result 2019 2020 declared check Bihar SSC Inter level Result and Cut off direct link

BSSC Inter Level Result 2019-2020: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) on Thursday said the inter-level combined preliminary Competitive Exam 2014 result released today. It has 11 thousand vacancies in the ratio of five times more candidates of the other result is. Result of the commission website bssc.bih.nic.in can be seen on the. Noticed that the paper leak case due to its examination cancellation occurred, then four years later in 2018 the exam has been taken and now the ad is removed six after the result is released. For this candidates many times performed well.

The commission has in the year 2018 Six Steps in the examination Li was. The commission claims that the OMR sheet for the evaluation of update techniques has resorted to. Now the main examination for commission soon date will continue. Last month, the candidates by the result of the publication, ranging fiercely the commotion was. The commission has until February 20 result of the publication was assured.

Result released

– Paper leaks case due to the first cancellation was the exam

– After four years in the year 2018 in six steps taken was the examination

Most entrenched in prison

The commission of the examination question paper is also viral had happened, after which the commission’s Chairman, Sudhir Kumar and Secretary god Ram arrest was even. The commission of both the former officer now in prison are the same. Question paper leak scandal of discussion across the whole country, was parliament up the road from the heavy commotion macha was.