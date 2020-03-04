Corona from the result of Bollywood: Salman Khan, by wearing gloves, Prabhas has to wear masks corona virus terror Bollywood anupam kher hrithik roshan and Rakhi Sawant tmov

Throughout the world learn hundreds have corona virus infection from many of the case so far in India before it arrived. This virus is seen in India everywhere the eye comes. Bollywood all celebs have to say about that in his opinion he assumed, Rakhi Sawant said so this year Holly celebrate the festival of her from the waste. Rakhi said Holly used all the balloons and color will come from China Holly with one another. connection the cause of the infection can be.

There Hrithik and Prabhas as all the stars the airport on precautions to take appeared. Where Hrithik by hands in the gloves worn while Prabhas also at the airport wearing masks to look like. In the last few days, Parineeti Chopra on Face masks planted at the airport look came whose photos pretty viral there. Please say that’s a lot of Bollywood stars in corona virus ways to avoid tell you have all of these, Anupam Kher are also included.

Please say that Anupam Kher’s video shared by your followers, said the people, it’s not hand mix. Better folded arms and hands to welcome the tradition was renewed that prevent infection of these is the most effective way. Be it known that doctors also frequent these thing say corona virus to avoid directly on the object that comes in contact with everywhere in public is being used.

Why Siddharth Shukla took the $ 10 million bag of money? Player described, because

Snake 4 gets big twist, the mind of the mother of detection would be death.

When the masks eyes came these active stars.

Tell noted that the corona virus to escape the country social, Varun Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and Sunny Leone-like stars even at the airport wearing masks, eye came. Controversy queen Rakhi Sawant so in the last few days on Instagram corona virus associated with videos being uploaded they. Although most of the video funny and wrong information.