Corona virus due to the IPL at no risk, on-time will start the tournament-ipl 2020 corona virus is not the threat for ipl says brijesh patel | sports – News quote

China, after Japan now in India also surfaced corona virus (Corona Virus) case

Worldwide spanning corona virus (Coronovirus) because of the many big sports competitions canceled or postponed are done, but the BCCI has claimed that the IPL is no threat. IPL Operations Committee Chairman of Be Patel, corona virus infection due to the proliferation of glamour filled with this tournament on any of the danger dismiss the possibility on Tuesday and said that the officer position are keeping an eye on. The Indian Premier League (IPL) at Eden Gardens on March 29 in Mumbai Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians played between to go against the will. Its final on May 24 will be played. Patel, when asked whether IPL the corona virus there is no danger so he said, ‘yet there is no risk and we monitor the situation made is.’

Sourav Ganguly has also given feedback

Committee chairman Sourav Ganguly (Sourav Ganguly) also said that against South Africa on March 12 from hospice getting started in the ODI series and IPL the corona virus there is no risk. Ganguly said, ‘in India it is nothing. We discuss this also is not.’ Please tell the deadly corona virus due to far across the world, more than 3100 people’s lives have been and 90000 more than the people infected are. In India also some people with this virus to the vulnerable come.

Corona virus due to the cancellation occurred these big contestsPlease tell corona virus (Corona Virus) has many games on the bearing is poured. Corona virus threat due to India Cyprus in the upcoming Shooting World Cup from the back. North Korea in Pyongyang in April to be the marathon has been canceled. South Korea’s capital Seoul have in the marathon can also be canceled have been. In badminton German Open, Vietnam Open and the Polish Open in addition to Olympic qualifying, all of the events canceled are given. Hockey in the Aslan Shah tournament has been postponed. Clear is if the other country corona virus to prevent so many big events may revoke then it is possible that the government of India also IPL to postpone the matter saying.

