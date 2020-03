Entertainment table, Amar Ujala, updated Wed, 04 Mar 2020 06:05 PM IST

Turkey coronavirus of 28 more the case should have come to the fore. These 12 Indian in 16 foreign. 12 the Indians three after treatment has been released. Coronavirus to fight in the country, all necessary arrangements are, this fear is not necessary. Caution prevent that the most effective way and now Bollywood stars are also used.