Eva Минге showed a photo in Bikini. Star fights with the cult of the body

Eva Минге the world-famous fashion designer, producer and television presenter. Your collection will have international recognition, and you will see, on some of the most prestigious fashion shows in Milan, Rome or New York. Perfect architecture found in the industry inside.



For Eva, a very serious Problem of the modern world, the cult of the body is omnipresent. Celebrytka concealed never, that rate is intended to help people through the inside and not the appearance. In October 2019 wrote on this topic in social networks. Decided the matter.

Eva Минге showed up without make-up. Fans shocked by the bold Element of the designer



Eva Минге posing in a Bikini. The Designer wants to fight with the cult of the body

On Sunday, May 2. February on the profile of Eva Минге in Instagram, there are photos in which we can observe in the scant swimsuit. 52-year-old woman, whose figure is the envy of many a young friend, published a detailed message. Paradoxically convinced that the beauty should not be the criterion for the assessment of the people, and women should accept yourself as you are.

Eva Минге about the disease, the man on the face

– The cult of the body. Theme does not concern, of course, Fitness Trainer, player, sports, etc., because I understand that the way to show on Insta of your work, ( … ), in order not To posadzoną about the jealousy, that eats me is the prospect of a good body, throw my photos…52 years old, the woman. My body can be my attribute, and the clothes, carrying large, oblong Sweatshirts and wide pants. My body is not healthy, however, is about my life it is a contribution celebrity.

Eva also stresses that women in middle age should not do it forcibly, that they are younger.

– The saddest thing for me is not the category-these ladies are Mature in age, they desperately want to prove that are different than all the teenage girls and Bach in the proof of Fota! We are different, firmness of the skin, the density of the body and some other benefits in favour of the young. But we have an advantage due to the experience, the knowledge and the reached the summit, thanks to the we know what is important and valuable because we are. Knowledge has always been the strongest currency – You wrote Минге.

Post met with a very positive evaluations of the Internet users. One of the Fans singled out Eva call the women, that one must speak in the schools.

– There are women, and the little girl talk in the primary school. You are one of them.

Eva Минге Weapons Battlements Lipińskiej. “I keep my fingers crossed for the masses in the cinema”

RadioZET.pl/MF