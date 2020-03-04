Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones has share of Bihar Imran Khan wife photo, written – seeing the laugh stop

Imran Khan shaking hands Dean Jones (pic – Twitter)

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones said his Pakistan tour on Prime Minister Imran Khan met. Jones has a picture on social media and share with an old match of memories of them when Imran Khan account without opening the pavilion was mailed. Pakistan had Imran captained only in 1992 for the first time in the Cricket World Cup was won.

58 years Jones said on Tuesday a photo of the stock. In this photo she is Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan shake hands at sight are both the same player during this beaming are visible.





This photo has the stock, while Dean Jones wrote, ‘seeing me laugh stop Imran. I know that you have me MCG Test in the first ball out was made.’ He as well as Imran Khan the tags done too.

Jones January 1990 in Melbourne have played in that Test match were referring to, in which Imran gave them account is also not open was given. To Pakistan this Test match in Australia’s 92-run was defeated. However Man of the match Pakistan’s Wasim Akram were made Who vs Total 11 wickets for.

Jones by 10 seconds of a video clip are also stock which he has the legendary Pakistani bowler Wasim Akram and Pakistan with Imran Khan are sitting.

Now the commentator seems to have become Jones’s career in 52 Tests and 164 ODIs international match played. Jones the name of the Test cricket in 3631 runs and in ODI 6068 runs are recorded.



