Hardik Pandya Century in DY Patil T20 Cup Shikhar Dhawan Out | hurt after the return are the triad of 37 ball century planted, the growing debate on zero out

All-rounder Hardik Pandya said – if the ball in my area so will I go unto him and me

Patil trophy in reliance-1 on behalf of the play, Pandya shift in 8 fours and 10 sixes planted

Dainik Bhaskar

Mar 04, 2020, 08:08 AM IST

Game desk. Due to injury 5 months from international cricket away from the all-rounder Hardik Pandya magnificent century imposed. Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil T-20 tournament A than in the Pandya said on Friday the 39-ball 105-run offensive innings. Reliance-1 play, Pandya shift in 8 fours and 10 sixes planted. Although opener the peak Dhawan once again fell, and the account is opened without the pavilion, and returned.

Pandya of this shift on the spur of the Reliance-1’s 20 overs by 5 wickets absorb 252 scored. As well as the opposition team CAG to 151 on pausing the match to a 101-run win. This shift after the heartfelt said that he is the way from Return are there are quite happy.

Return it to me for the forum: Pandya

Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Sports Academy on the Facebook page of heartfelt, said, ‘it is my players like to great platform. I’m 6 months out from the AM. After a long time it I the second match was playing. For me it’s fantastic forum, where I can see that I and my body this time what the situation is. The way things are getting I am happy.’

The back of the let go of the hurt were out Pandya

Your was on the shift, he said, ‘if the ball in my area so will I go unto him and me. Most of the time for me it would have been nice. No such strategy has not meant that I go over there and kill the same.’ Pandya, long time from back injury due to Indian team were running out. Now he is in the team to come perfectly fit.