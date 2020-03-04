ICC Rankings: shape Verma became the top T20 Women batter, put the long – Hindustan

By
Rahul Sharma
-
0


  1. ICC Rankings: shape Verma became the top T20 Women batter, put the long-Hindustan
  2. 16 years of Shefali Verma, of the sky-blue jump, women’s T20 in became the world number one until today
  3. ICC Women’s T20 Rankings: Shefali Verma created history, 16 years of age only became the world’s No. 1 Batsman News
  4. Shefali Verma, of the explosion, became the T-20 of the number one batsman in the World Cup, fiercely running the bat Amar Ujala
  5. 16 years of Shefali Verma Stormy innings from engage the senses, Lee spoke bowler in anxiety are daily awakening
  6. Google News on the news see

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here