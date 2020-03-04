ICC Test Ranking, more lose of points for virat, bumrah back to top 10, latest ranking

ICC Test Ranking: Against New Zealand 2-0 Test series shock defeat in the withstand the the result of Indian cricketers to the ICC’s latest test rankings in the to suffer have had. Test series miserably flops are Virat Kohli the most is the loss. This series from the beginning of the first Virat Kohli batsmen of the Test rankings in the first notch on the were. But now he is in second place are gone. However in the second Test to have good performance after the camera once again the top 10 bowlers in the ranks have become.

2-0 Test series after losing the also the Indian team in the Test rankings in 116 points with the first number on the remains. Kohli 886 points with the second place are intact. The first number on the Australia’s Steve Smith, whose 911 points. In Bangladesh, the visiting New Zealand disheartening being. He is on this tour an even half-century not found. Four innings in their portion of the overall 38 runs.

Camera’s top 10 in return

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is also your third place squandered sitting. Now this is the location of Australia means Labuan is occupied. Mayank Agarwal top-10 from out have become. Their place of England allrounder Ben Stokes have taken.

Bowlers in India’s Jaspreet Bumrah and New Zealand’s Trent but the top-10 come in. Player of the series selected Tim’s side two-Place forward the fourth number have reached. Test debut in the leave your mark that Kyle Jameson is also in the ranking is gained. He was number have come on.

While the team ranking in India 116 the Digit of the first number is the same. New Zealand him six to be lower with second place while Australia 108 points with third place.

Virat Kohli the veteran player’s advice, therefore, will have much longer practice

On the field return as soon as Pandya, the disheveled, incinerate, he also special message given

Women T-20 WC: semi-final against fixed, this team will be the India of the collision