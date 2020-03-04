ICC Women’s T20 WC: rain from the semi-final Africa India-South Africa will be in the finals, know how? – icc declines request for semifinal reserve day in womens t20 wc tspo

Women T20 World Cup semi-finals on Thursday

…Sydney rain in the forecast, the Reserve de not

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday said Sydney in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals to the reserve day to keep Cricket Australia urges is turned down. On Thursday be in the semi-final, India England, while South Africa host Australia in cricket.

In the afternoon, although rain has been predicted, so both matches on the threat is. Cricket Australia (CA) chief Kevin Roberts said on Wednesday disclosed that the tournament under the rules of the ICC by the reserve day, the urge is turned down.

‘Asian’ radio station, Roberts said, quoting the ‘we asked the question was (reserve day ranging).’ He said, ‘it’s the rules of play was not part of and we respect. We are optimistic because the SCG of the water drainage system is quite good and the weather forecast if good, if not extremely bad, also is not.’

Tournament for ICC according to the rules of at least 20 overs of the match should be and each team of 10 overs played. Roberts said, ‘We are optimistic and different circumstances are planning for, but the key is that your team has 20 overs of the match not in the position of having 10 overs 12 overs 18 overs or whatever that situation to keep ready.’

Although media reports according to ICC spokesman said this decision of defending, said that before the tournament the draw long does.

If both the semi-finals of the rain offering climbing, if you want to India and South Africa in Melbourne Cricket Ground in Sunday’s finals qualified for the tax will be, because both of these teams in the group at the top were. West Indies and South Africa on Tuesday, Group B of the final match due to the rain a single ball was thrown, without the cancellation was to be.