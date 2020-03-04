ICC Women’s T20 WC: the semi-finals of the corrosion-winning series Herman Army, from England, is combat – in form india seek first the final spot in the icc womens t20 wc take on england in semis tspo

Match Indian Time 9.30 pm

The existing far in the tournament the best team India

Team India on Thursday in Sydney, England’s strong team against the semi-final win by the first time the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup finals place with the intention of making retirement. Indian team existing far in the tournament the best team is. This match Indian time nine in the morning, the Chinese on 30 minutes will start.

India women’s team in the last seven tournaments ever in the finals not reached, but this time the brilliant performance thanks to the team prevailed claimants is involved in. In the group stage unstoppable looking Team India by the beginning of the campaign the four-time champion Australian team on the win and then Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka also beating Group A in four games, eight points with at the top.

…But the record of the England side is who Women Twenty20 World Cup between the two teams so far five bouts in the win. West Indies in the last T20 World Cup semi-finals in England also gave India the eight-wicket win over, while before 2009, 2012, 2014 and 2016 also in Team India in the group stage this team against the defeat suffered had.

India’s current team includes seven players in 2018 semi-final against played were and now they from England to squared to the are desperate. India’s World Cup before the tri-series in England also had to beat, making the team self-confidence will raise.

In the tournament, India’s top scorer Shefali Verma, four games in the 161 scored, which thanks to the ICC Women’s T20 ranking at the top in accessibility are made. Shefali tournament’s most successful batsmen in England’s Natalie Ser (202) and Heather Knight (193) after the third place.

Jemima Rodriguez also nice rhythms in there, but the big shift failed to play are. The middle is also president Krishnamurthy, crest Pandey and Radha Yadav should the need arise useful contributions. The team’s two most experienced players-captain Harmanpreet Singh and opener memory Montana though so far expectations not stood off the pie and are in the semi-final form in return would like to.

The bowling department, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav four matches in nine wicket of the best bowler there. Crest (four games in seven wickets) them from the good cooperation received. England’s Group B in the three wins and a defeat from second place on the live semi-final place in the created. Natalie has three half centuries with the help of 67.33 average of 202 runs scored and the Indian bowlers to stop them the way search will.

Teams are as follows –

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemima Rodrigues, Shefali Verma, memory Montana, crest Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma, president Krishnamurti, Tania Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Helen Deol, Rajeshwari Gaekwad, Richa Ghosh and worship star.

England: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine best, Kate Cross, Freya Davis, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elvis, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Natalie sir, and Shrubsole, Maddy Villiers, a relatively Wilson, Lauren Winfield and Denny Watts.