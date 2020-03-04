icc women’s t20 world cup 2020 pakistan w vs thailand w Rashid Khan becomes fan of Thailand Womens team after their impromptu dance watch video – Thailand’s women cricket team dance to see the fan while acid mine

Australia are being played ICC T-20 World Cup in 2020, Thailand’s women cricket team fiercely bang macha is. Even though the Thailand team of a match not win a pie, but they dance and games from all of the heart is won. Thailand Women’s cricket team’s player of the field both inside and outside the place quite enjoy it. All the matches in the player enjoy casting an eye are encountered. Thailand’s cricketers of the dance a video of it on social media too fiercely viral is happening. The cricketers of this dance video of seeing the Afghanistan of the star spinner Rashid Khan also their fan have become.

Thailand in this tournament journeys on a point with over them, which with Pakistan because of the rain canceled the match due to got. Thailand by winning the toss batting chosen and than cant (56) of the Great half-century, thanks in 20 overs three wickets on the 150 scored but his shift finished as soon as the rain started the match again not to be found, so the match protest over ended.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: the semi-finals in England from here in India

During the match to entertain the audience for Thailand’s women cricketers took the field dance to be. Because of the rain when the match is paused, then these players has a fun dance performance given. The ICC Thailand Women Cricket Team of this dance to his officers on Twitter Share did. This dance video on Rashid Khan comment done.

Rashid Khan ICC on this Video Comment written while – now I Thailand team fan I have become.

Fan of Thailand team now 👏🏻👏🏻 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) March 3, 2020

Please tell that Pakistan has four games in a win and two matches suffered defeat while Thailand three matches, suffered defeat. On the other hand West Indies and South Africa Group B match without a ball, throw in the cancelled. South Africa in this match got a score him to Group B in the table of the top spot for delivering on was quite.

Tamim Iqbal made 7 thousand ODI runs make the first Bangladeshi batsman

India’s women cricket team in Australia released the ICC T-20 World Cup semi-finals in England from after. Another semi-final, Australia face South Africa will be.The first semi-final five March the Sydney Cricket Ground will be played on and the same day at the same arena on the second semi-final will be.